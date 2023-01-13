WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) was sworn in as U.S. Representative of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District for the 118th Congress.

Thompson was joined by his wife, Penny, as well as family members, friends and supporters.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors in the new 15th District,” Thompson said. “I also look forward to serving as the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and continue to work on policies that will support a robust, rural economy.”

During the first legislative week in the House, Thompson voted to protect the lives of the unborn, prevent the Biden Administration from selling our strategic petroleum reserves to China, and stop the IRS from targeting small businesses and middle-class Americans.

In addition to Thompson’s role as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, he will also serve as a senior member of the Education & Workforce Committee.

Thompson is also the co-chairman of the Bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus, German American Caucus, the Service Organization Caucus and the Congressional Scouting Caucus.

The 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania is made up of all or part of 18 counties including: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.