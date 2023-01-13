CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Commission met to address multiple items of business Wednesday night at the Lawrence Township Municipal building.

With the new year starting, the commission elected Steve Livergood as chairman, Randy Powell as vice chairman, Stephanie Tarbay as secretary and Jeremy Ruffner as treasurer.

Chief Vincent McGinnis and Assistant Chief Julie Curry presented a proposal for Vector Solutions, an app that would help with scheduling for the Regional Police Department.

This app would make it easier on officers to manage their shifts, call-offs if any, and time off as well as being able to pick up shifts in case there is an emergency such as the one on Saturday in the area of Flegal Road.

The cost of the app would be around $4,101/year for roughly 30 personnel, according to a quote obtained in late 2022.

The commission advised to obtain a current quote to see if the price has gone up and voted to have McGinnis and Curry purchase the app provided that the total is under $4,300.

If the new quote is above $4,300, then it will have to be discussed further at the next meeting.

McGinnis also requested to purchase five more cell phones for the regional police department. Verizon offered five lines at $39.95 each, which is around $199.95/month or $4,798.79 for 24 months.

The commission encouraged McGinnis to look into AT&T and compare the plans as far as coverage is concerned and bring it to the next meeting.

In other business, the commission:

approved to move forward with using Morefield for IT services.

approved to open a reserve checking and a reserve savings account for donations to the regional police department.

reported that the Fraternal Order of Eagles #812 in Clearfield donated $3,000 to the Regional Police Department.

The commission will be meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m., unless announced otherwise.

Residents of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are encouraged to attend, and share their thoughts at the meeting through public comment.