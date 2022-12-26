CLEARFIELD – A Houtzdale man has been accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage girl.

Dustin M. Fetzer, 20, was originally charged by Clearfield state police with felony statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault.

Both charges were withdrawn Wednesday during centralized court and replaced with a misdemeanor corruption of minors offense, which Fetzer waived to county court.

Bail remains $100,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fetzer and the victim exchanged social media messages and arranged to meet up.

Fetzer picked the girl up March 19 and drove her to his Boggs Township home where they allegedly engaged in sexual contact.

In a forensic interview, the victim said she talked with Fetzer about having sex on the phone and after he picked her up.

She said after others went to bed, they had sex but only for a brief period of time. Fetzer also admitted to the incident.