Altoona – Today Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, announced the return of its holiday coffee program. Starting this Friday, December 9, 2022, Sheetz is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December.

Available at all of Sheetz’s 670+ store locations, the free offer will be added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member’s account each Friday through December 31, 2022. Each coffee or Cup’occino will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer’s account. To add the Holiday Coffee enter the offer code: COFFEEME.

If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, the offer will be removed from the account and replaced with another one. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, and participate in the promotion at any time, by downloading the Sheetz app and entering offer code: COFFEEME.

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7/365 to ensure customers can always get what they want, how they want it and when they want it. That commitment includes Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and every other day of the year.