LOCK HAVEN, PA- Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield, as Commonwealth University, have been named as “PNGAS Guard-Friendly School” by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS). Bloomsburg also received the 2022 PNGAS College/University of the Year designation.

Developed by the PNGAS Education Advisory Council, the “PNGAS Guard-Friendly School” program was designed to recognize high schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools that meet or exceed a set of standards for creating a supportive learning environment that is friendly to recruiting and assists members of the Pennsylvania Guard in pursuing post-secondary degrees and military service.

These criteria include providing flexible scheduling options for National Guard members whose class availability may be disrupted due to the requirements of their Guard service, providing credit for prior learning via military training and experience in accordance with American Council on Education (ACE) college credit recommendations, and offering training for school faculty and/or staff on how to support the specific needs of military and veteran students, and permits recruiting by the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“Commonwealth University is proud to be recognized as a PNGAS Guard-Friendly School,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are to be commended for their hard work and sacrifice in supporting and protecting the people of Pennsylvania. CommonwealthU offers PA National Guard members, veterans, and their families a path to a rewarding career through a flexible learning schedule that honors their prior learning achievements and enables active Guard members to continue serving the Commonwealth during their training and service.”

PNGAS seeks to grow the number of “PNGAS Guard-Friendly Schools” across Pennsylvania, while increasing awareness of the best practices many schools utilize to enhance student recruitment and promotion of the Pennsylvania National Guard. PNGAS also seeks to promote the Education Assistance Program (EAP) and the Military Family Education Program (MFEP), the nation’s largest tuition benefits, to students, faculty, parents, and administrators.