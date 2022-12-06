DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center of DuBois is ready to celebrate the holiday season and more.

In addition to the holidays this year, the gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Christmas party.

It will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 during regular business hours from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join gallery staff on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Children will have a chance to write their very own letter to Santa, and detail all their Christmas wishes.

They may leave letters in a special deposit box or personally hand them to the jolly ol’ soul himself.

From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, there will be seasonal music presented by Carolyn Schiffhouer on hammered dulcimer and Phyllis Howard on harp.

Also, during the gallery’s two-day celebration event, there will be special demonstrations – including bow-making – and sales.

The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois.

It’s a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.