PSP Clearfield

State police responded to State St. in Curwensville Borough for the report of a physical altercation. Charges have been filed against a 33 year old Curwensville male.

State police investigated an incident of indecent assault at Moshannon Valley Processing Center. A male detainee reported that he was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

State police investigated multiple internet scams where victims were frauded out of hundreds of dollars in Apple and Visa Gift Cards.

State police responded to a single vehicle accident on Shiloh Rd. in Bradford Twp. Due to medical complications, the operator of a 2009 Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway and impacted with a tree head-on. The driver sustained suspected serious injury and the vehicle sustained major disabling damage.

Lawrence Twp.

Police received a report of a PICS violation from PSP Harrisburg that occurred at Rural King. John Potteiger, 59, of Morrisdale attempted to purchase a firearm and answered falsely on the Firearms Transaction Record form, to which he was ultimately denied the firearm sales. Charges have been filed.

Police were notified of a PICS violation that occurred at Rural King. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Shanden Volpe, 33, of DuBois falsified information on the ATF when attempting to purchase a handgun. Charges have been filed.