CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a girl was scheduled for centralized court on Wednesday.

Clayton R. Croyle, 58, is charged with felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, plus misdemeanor indecent assault.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Clearfield state police, the victim was left alone with Croyle April 3, 2021 at a Chester Hill residence.

At one point, he called the victim into a bedroom where he allegedly proceeded to inappropriately touch her and perform a sex act on her.

In an interview with state police, the victim’s mother said the victim came to her a few days later detailing what Croyle had done to her.

Croyle had his preliminary hearing continued until 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 during centralized court.