DUBOIS – The Bucktail Council is proud to partner with Paris Uniform Services to provide exciting and relevant programs like Cub Scout Expo.

New Cub Scout families from throughout the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and the western portion of Centre, are able to experience activities like archery, BB guns, fishing, gaga ball, emergency preparedness and a host of other fun activities all while walking around the beautiful surroundings at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.

The goal for this event is to allow elementary school-aged children to sample outdoor activities they would be able to experience more fully through scouting programs.

Historically, participation in this event has increased the excitement level of new members, which in turn has led to a higher retention rate. Currently, the Bucktail Council impacts nearly 1,000 youth within its council territory.

At the end of October, the Bucktail Council was ranked as 17th out of 248 councils in Membership Market Share and 63rd in Membership Retention.

To join Scouting or to find out more information, go to www.beascout.org. The Bucktail Council wishes to thank Paris Uniform Services for its generosity.

Pictured, from left to right, are Jason McCoy, Hudson Sweet, Dave Stern, Hadley Sweet and Brad Sweet.