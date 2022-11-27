CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday.

Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, plus two misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit, information was received Nov. 10 regarding Toman’s place of employment and an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.

Officers Quentin Neff and Devin Gill responded with Sgt. Julie Curry, and upon location, Toman was advised of her warrant and taken into custody without incident.

Curry conducted a routine search prior to Toman’s transport to county jail, during which Toman reportedly indicated she didn’t have anything illegal on her person.

In booking Toman was searched again by jail staff and two Alprazolam pills were allegedly discovered inside baggies within a small amount of cash in her jacket pocket.

Additionally, a large plastic bag was located in Toman’s bra containing a “moderate amount” of suspected methamphetamine, empty baggies and multiple Dextroamphetamine Sulfate pills.

Toman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending her case to county court. She’s currently incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 bail.