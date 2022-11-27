CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing Student, Ginger Brantner, was nominated for the November 2022 Sunflower Award by classmate, Tiffany Nichols, for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents: happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion. The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy.

All qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients. The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Tiffany had this to say about Ginger in her nomination: “Ginger is always willing to help others, she gives out daily reminders to her classmates and she always has a positive attitude.”

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Tiffany Nichols, Ginger Brantner and Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs please visit at www.ccctc.edu.