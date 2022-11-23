CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez Bell III announced today that President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman issued an order today appointing Mary E. Tatum as a Clearfield County Commissioner.

Tatum will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of former Commissioner Tony Scotto. The appointment is effective Monday, Nov. 28.

Bell noted that Tatum, a resident of Houtzdale, has Doctorate and Master’s degrees in public administration, both from Capella University as well as a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies from Penn State.

Tatum is the director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County, and is a certified advanced child forensic interviewer in cases where children have been abused.

Tatum’s thesis for her Doctorate was on property blight-community experiences with causes and solutions.

Bell indicated that while the court believed there were many good applicants for the vacancy, Tatum stood out from the rest.