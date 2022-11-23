Clearfield- An indoor block party in Clearfield’s East End on Saturday raised over $11,000 to benefit two local women.

The event, hosted by Buster’s Sports Bar and Legends Sports Bar & Grill, was put into plan to help out two of their own who are currently dealing with medical issues, Ashley Cline and Lisa Sherwood.

“On behalf of myself and Nerd and all of our employees, helpers and volunteers, no words can express the thanks that we can give to this community. Because of you, we were able to raise over 11k for Ashley and Lisa. There are too many people to thank, but we couldn’t have done it without you.” shares Greg Hallstrom, owner of Buster’s.

All the money was raised at both establishments in just six hours during the event.