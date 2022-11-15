CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man who is a sexually-violent predator, failed to register his address with police under Megan’s Law, and was sentenced to state prison Monday during sentencing court.

Ralph Benedict Glatt, 57, was charged in October of 2021 after DuBois City police received notice that Glatt, who is a sexually-violent predator and is required to verify his address, had not done so as asked in September of 2021, according to the affidavit.

When police reportedly checked the address, they were unable to make any contact with him and could not verify that he still lived at that location.

During court Monday, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman noted that Glatt had signed a “compromised plea.”

Originally Glatt had been charged with a felony offense but the plea was for a misdemeanor one count of failure to comply with registration requirements, which has a lesser sentence.

The compromise was that the felony be dropped, but he would receive the maximum sentence for the misdemeanor charge.

Glatt addressed the court, defending himself noting he “didn’t run” when he had the chance.

Ammerman sentenced him to serve 15 months to five years in state prison.