CURWENSVILLE – Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County will host two public meetings to discuss its upcoming Curwensville home project and solicit candidates for homeownership.

Habitat is holding two approximately one-hour meetings to accommodate interested persons. There are no qualifications to attend and all are welcome.

Meeting topics will include Habitat homeownership eligibility, as well as the upcoming home build. There will also be an opportunity for questions.

The first meeting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. at Awaken Church in Clearfield (3055 Park Pl., Suite B; behind Buck’s Pizza).

The second meeting will take place Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Public Library (601 Beech St., Curwensville).

Light refreshments will be provided. Though an RSVP is not required, it is highly recommended and encouraged so Habitat may have adequate materials on-hand.

For more information, questions or to RSVP, please e-mail Meri Collins, director of operations, at meri@clearfieldhabitat.com or call 814-603-4151.