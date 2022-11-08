CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County kicked off its third annual Ugly Roof Contest on Nov. 1.

Each year, it’s demonstrated not only the need for roof repairs and replacements in the community, but also local generosity.

The contest is made possible through an annual grant from the Mengle Foundation, which often spurs matching contributions.

Interested homeowners are invited to enter the contest and can find more information on Habitat’s Facebook page.

Participants must like Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County on Facebook and leave a comment on why they deserve a new roof.

Afterwards, they must share the Ugly Roof post to advance to the next phase of the contest.

For information or questions, please contact Habitat by phone at 814-503-0536 or e-mail hello@clearfieldhabitat.com.