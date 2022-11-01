CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — At midseason, the Brookville football team was sitting at 1-4, was down two quarterbacks because of injuries and was faced with the prospect of completely revamping its offense. (Brayden Kunselman intercepts a pass during a game against St. Marys/photo by Molly Zimmerman.) The Raiders set a goal: start a new season. Those first five game were […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/new-look-brookvile-ready-for-rematch-against-dangerous-karns-city-in-class-2a-semifinal/