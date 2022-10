CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity (CARE) will be holding a multiphasic wellness blood screening.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., at St. Timothy’s Parish Hall, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville.

No insurance, physician order or appointment are needed. Walk-ins are welcome. A 10-hour fast from food is required. For more information, you can call PAS Medical Laboratory at 1-800-524-3414 or visit online at www.pamedlabs.com.