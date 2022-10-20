The first Clearfield County Court was held at a term commencing Oct. 21, 1822.

A Court of Common Pleas and Orphans Court began for the County of Clearfield before Honorable Francis W. Rawle and Moses Boggs, justices and judges.

After the court was opened, the first commissions, including Samuel Fulton, first prothonotary of the county and Greenwood Bell, first sheriff of the county, were presented.

Then the following men were admitted as attorneys: William R. Smith, Daniel Stanard, Joseph M. Fox, John Blanchard, James Hepberton, John Williamson, Hugh H. Brady, Thomas White, William J. Christie, John G. Miles and Samuel M. Green.

Returns of the constables were then made. And the first petition was presented by inhabitants of the county for a road out from the Cambria County line to Beccaria Township.

Pictured is a copy of the Oath of Office for Samuel Fulton, Prothonotary, Clerk of Court and Register and Recorder, 1822.

Following, petitions for licenses to keep taverns were granted to Thomas Hemphill, Robert Collins and William Philips, all of Clearfield town.

This concluded the first day’s business, whereupon court adjourned until the following day.

“After the adjournment, as the story goes, the newly-made lawyers, with the judges and a party of friends, repaired to a convenient hotel, where they celebrated, in truly royal fashion, this great event.

“Their great joy led them so far that, with a single exception, every soul of them became overcome by – circumstances – and water from the Susquehanna River.” (History of Clearfield County by Aldrich, 1887)

On the following morning, Oct. 22, at the opening of court, the Honorable Charles Huston, president judge of the Fourth Judicial District, appeared and took his seat as president judge of the court.