Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Oct. 20 in the area of Woodland Road and East 13th Street. During a traffic stop, drug paraphernalia was allegedly observed by officers in plain view inside a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Clearfield male. Once positively identified, it was also found the male had an active warrant through Clearfield Borough police. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Oct. 20 in the area of Clearfield – Curwensville Highway and the Clark Street overpass. During a traffic stop, a 27-year-old Clearfield male was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and charges are currently pending.