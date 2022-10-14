CLEARFIELD – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) invites veterans of the 35th Senatorial District to attend a free veterans appreciation breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 27, at VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. with breakfast and the program to start at 8:30 a.m.

“I am honored to host this breakfast for veterans of our community as a small way to show my appreciation for their dedication and service to our country,” Langerholc said.

“Their sacrifice will never be taken for granted.”

Veterans are asked to RSVP by Oct. 16, online at senatorlangerholc.com/vet-breakfast-clearfield/ or by calling Kelley Peters at 814-266-2277.