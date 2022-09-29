CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Commission heard updates Wednesday night at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

Assistant Chief Julie Curry reported that her and Chief Vincent McGinnis are still waiting on quotes for uniforms.

She said they do still plan to move ahead with interviewing potential sergeants and new officers for the department.

Due to the nation-wide supply chain issue, the commission approved to move ahead with purchasing a vehicle from Ford.

The vehicle would cost close to over $38,000 and that would not include the upfit for police equipment for the vehicle.

The upfit could cost close to another $10,000 or higher. If the commission were to wait, it could take up to another year to order the vehicle, according to a Ford representative.

Clearfield Borough Representative Steve Livergood said the solicitors were working diligently on the by-laws as well as the inter-municipality agreement. Livergood said as soon as he hears something, he will let everyone know.

Lawrence Township Representative Jeremy Ruffner suggested that the commission may want to re-examine the timeline since there has been supply chain issues.

Livergood encouraged everyone on the commission and everyone helping to keep going despite those supply chain issues.

On Oct. 26, the commission will be hosting a meeting and town hall at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield campus.

The commission’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. and a town hall discussion will be held following the meeting.

Residents of Clearfield are encouraged to attend.

The next meeting of the police commission will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Township building.