CLEARFIELD – A $1 million grant will assist with the redevelopment of the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge.

In June Clearfield County ratified acceptance of a state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program grant for the project.

Tuesday, Clearfield County approved Resolution 2022-#7 so it may act as a conduit for the grant.

The lodge closed five years ago but was purchased by a group of individuals – Treasure Lake Ski Lodge LLC – this past spring.

“The building, however, is too far gone,” explained Commissioner Dave Glass. “It’s just not salvageable.”

So, it will be razed and replaced with a brand-new restaurant and event center that offers indoor/outdoor seating.

“They have some pretty big plans to expand their footprint, but that’s further down the line.”

“It’s really going to open up doors and revive tourism opportunities for our area,” added Commissioner Tony Scotto.

North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission will administer the grant.