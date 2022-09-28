WOODWARD TOWNSHIP – A state trooper was seriously injured in an encounter with a man and his dogs in Woodward Township Tuesday night.

The trooper was responding to the home on Sept. 27 at 8:47 p.m. in response to a theft report.

“During the investigation, the complainant became argumentative and aggressive and assaulted the trooper,” a police report states.

The physical altercation involved 45-year-old George Suhoney of Houtzdale and his four large dogs.

According to the affidavit, Suhoney was upset that his wife had entered his residence and removed property, which he wanted to report as stolen.

After the trooper told him it would be a civil matter because it was marital property belonging to both of them, Suhoney reportedly became enraged and threw a large metal carpenter square at the officer, striking him in the chest.

The trooper attempted to take Suhoney into custody, but he resisted and “a physical altercation ensued.”

During the fight, Suhoney allegedly struck the trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration about his right eye and injury to his face.

As they struggled on the floor, Suhoney tried to “disarm and or remove a weapon” from the trooper’s duty belt.

Suhoney’s four dogs also attacked the trooper, “causing serious bodily injury.”

The defendant did not try to stop the dogs but did ask the trooper not to shoot them.

Eventually the trooper was able to take Suhoney into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of multiple injuries to his legs, arms, face and right ear, requiring plastic surgery, according to the criminal complaint.

Suhoney was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated assault, felony disarming a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor simple assault and resisting arrest as well as a summary harassment offense. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 during centralized court.