Donna J. Merritt, 81, DuBois, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Born June 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Mary Clark. On November 11, 1979, she married Frank Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2010. Donna was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School and was employed by Rockwell for […]

