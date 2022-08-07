There’s no reason to make ranching more grueling than it already is. So, consider adding one of the best low-maintenance farm animals for beginners to raise.

If you’re getting your feet wet with farming, you may wonder what animals are worth having on your land. Rather than making it difficult on yourself and choosing animals that require hours of care each day, you should consider the best low-maintenance farm animals for beginners to raise.

Rascally Rabbits

Rabbits are excellent complements to any farm. Even though they are adorable creatures, they provide a fantastic supply of meat, and it’s inexpensive to take care of them, considering they take up a small amount of room.

Rabbits aren’t picky eaters. You can give them feed from the store, vegetables and grass clippings to satisfy their appetites. Another benefit of having rabbits around is that they can give your garden some much-needed fertilizer.

Most farmers use hutches for sheltering their furry friends. You can buy a hutch relatively cheaply or build your own from scratch.

Cock-A-Doodle-Do

The versatility of chickens makes them one of the most desirable farm animals for novices to raise. They provide an abundant supply of food thanks to their meat and eggs.

Chickens live in coops that you must routinely clean and manage. Otherwise, they could fall ill and serve no purpose to you. You need to ensure that the birds stay dry, covering them from rainy and wet weather.

Chickens are ravenous creatures, consuming any food items that come their way. Therefore, you don’t need anything special to feed them — you can feed them the basic feed from the store or veggie scraps.

Pekin Ducks

If you are looking for the most low-maintenance animal to include on your farm, look no further than the Pekin duck. What makes these ducks so ideal for your farm is that they are a wonderful source of protein and lay huge eggs.

They enjoy eating more than some barnyard animals. However, it isn’t costly to feed them and make them happy. Giving them a small children’s pool full of water to swim in will enthrall them, showcasing their friendly and pleasant personalities.

Pekins are some of the best garden animals, considering they are gentle with your plants, whereas chickens claw at them. The one drawback of these ducks is that they are large and slow, leaving them vulnerable to predators.

Going with one of the best low-maintenance farm animals for beginners to raise helps you ease into life on the farm. These creatures won’t make you pull your hair out, and you reap the benefits of having them in your backyard.