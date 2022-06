Ethyl N. Kerr, 81, DuBois, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home. Born July 9, 1940, in Wayne Township, she was the daughter of the late Ward A. and Mabel P. (Rupp) Bashline. Ethyl retired as the secretary/bookkeeper from Corle Benn Auto Parts (NAPA) in Clarion after 26 years of service. She was a member of the First […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ethyl-n-kerr/