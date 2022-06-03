BROCKWAY – Two area high school students from Brockway Center for Arts & Technology’s After School Program won awards May 4 at the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild in Pittsburgh.

BCAT entered nine students into the juried exhibition, with six gaining acceptance into the show with a total of 10 metal and ceramic media artworks.

David Hutchins of Jeff Tech Vocational High School had two metal artworks accepted into the exhibition – a ring and a brass belt buckle.

He was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Indiana University of Pennsylvania by Sharon Massey, the head of the university’s Metals/Jewelry Program.

Hutchins’ award was based upon his constructed hollow brass ring with a resin design that had the appearance of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Morgan Redrup of Dubois Central Catholic High School also had two metal artworks accepted into the exhibition.

Her works included a cast sterling silver owl ring she carved, as well as a nickel silver hollow construction ring.

She was awarded a one-week scholarship of $1,250 to Touchstone Center for Arts based upon her Hollow Ring Design.

Mariska Isaac of Jeff Tech had two pieces in the exhibition – a hand-packed enamel Heathcliff key chain and cast sterling silver Cuttlebone necklace.

Other entrants included Naliyah Gardner of Jeff Tech with a set of six carved ceramic coasters; Shaliah Kohlenberg of Jeff Tech with a five-fingered hand chain artwork; and Abby Downes from DCC with a Shooting Star spinner ring and matching dangle earrings.

The Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild Exhibit is held each year, and is an affiliate of the Manchester Bidwell Corp., located in Pittsburgh.

BCAT was the first rural center to be created by MBC, as well as the first to have a metals/jewelry program.

BCAT’s technical division features pharmacy and nursing adult educational degree programs.