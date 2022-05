James “Jim” William Norwood, 63, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital-Laurel Highlands. Born on November 30, 1958, in DuBois to James M. and the late Dorothy (Clinton) Norwood, he was the husband of Michele Ann (Wippich) Norwood. Jim was a member of the John M. Read Masonic Lodge #536 and the Reynoldsville Elk […]

