Who Will Win This Years’ $50,000 PA Wilds Big Idea Contest?

DUBOIS – In partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Ben Franklin Technology Partners recently sponsored a BIG IDEA contest targeting innovators working in the maker economy, forest products, outdoors and recreation and even tech-manufacturing.

The winner will receive a prize package that includes:

Up to $50,000 in cash

The opportunity to win an additional $2,500 in a People’s Choice Award sponsored by CNB Bank

The chance to pitch the business concept for a $10,000 seed grant from Ben Franklin Technology Partners.

A guaranteed seat in an upcoming business accelerator program.

Please join to cheer on these regional entrepreneurs and finalists as they pitch their business concepts to a team of independent judges: American Precast Industries, Billett Electric, Brinc Building Products, Neodime, Nimbus-T Global and The PA Mushroom Company.

Stay for a fun networking event, sponsored by Just Realty, following the presentations. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom will receive the link after registering.

WHEN: Thursday, June 9, 2022

WHERE: North Central PA LaunchBox, Powered by Penn State DuBois (2 E. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801)

WHEN: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

RSVP: https://2022pawildsbigideacontest.eventbrite.com

About Ben Franklin Technology Partners

The largest early-stage investor in our region, Ben Franklin Technology Partners/CNP, (an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority) provides investment capital, operational assistance, and business support services to emerging tech-based companies and small, existing manufacturers for the purpose of creating and retaining jobs in Pennsylvania. Visit Ben Franklin’s website at www.cnp.benfranklin.org.

About the PA Wilds

The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. (PA Wilds Center) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to integrate conservation and economic development in a way that strengthens and inspires communities in the Pennsylvania Wilds. https://pawilds.com/

About the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.