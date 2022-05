William L. Bertram (89), formerly of Clearfield, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by family members. Born September 2, 1932 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late George H. and Eunice Mayme (Lines) Bertram Jones. On April 21, 1956, he married Edna B. Starnes. She preceded him in death […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-l-bertram/