CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges for leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit and allegedly being found in possession of a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Dennis C. Glace, 49, is charged by Lawrence Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, both felonies.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance and related offenses.

Glace waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. His bail was also raised from $150,000 to $250,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police observed a blue motorcycle at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 7 in the area of state Route 879 and River Road, Clearfield.

It was traveling in the oncoming lane and officers heard a loud exhaust, and because it didn’t appear to be a “street style” bike and didn’t have a visible plate, officers conducted a U-turn.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Glace, reportedly accelerated to an “unsafe speed in a reckless manner.” Officers followed the bike onto Industrial Park Road where they attempted a traffic stop.

However, Glace failed to stop, leading officers on an approximate 13.75-mile pursuit that police say reached speeds over 80 miles per hour.

Throughout the pursuit on SR 879, he reportedly traveled in the wrong lane and nearly caused a head-on collision. After he turned onto Knobs Road, officers got a physical description of Glace.

In addition to carrying a green-colored backpack, police say Glace appeared to have a large silver bag on his lap as he operated the motorcycle.

The pursuit ended near Gerard Grange Cemetery where Glace crashed and a foot chase ensued. But an officer deployed a taser and though police say Glace continued to resist, he was eventually taken into custody.

A routine search of Glace’s person allegedly turned up 14.69 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.68 grams of marijuana and one yellow pill (suspected oxycodone hydrochloride) and $196 in cash.

Inside the backpack, a large plastic bag contained 113.38 grams of crystal meth and another bag contained 57.29 grams of the drug, according to the affidavit.

Police also found a “flip-style” mobile phone, commonly used for drug activities, and an iPhone that was attached to the bike. The silver bag had numerous articles of clothing and a laptop computer.

“Through the course of the search, officers seized an approximate total amount of a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine,” police stated in the affidavit.

During an interview with police, Glace allegedly admitted he’d made a “drug run” to Erie, Pa., the previous night to pick up a shipment of crystal meth.

He also said he was a “runner” and would make around $10,000 for picking up the drugs that would be supplied to other people in the Lawrence Township area.

He said he knew his license was suspended and was trying to get fuel for his motorcycle at the BP Gas Station along SR 879 when he passed officers.

Glace said he planned to fuel up, take back roads to avoid detection and meet up with people to distribute the crystal meth in the areas of Montgomery Run, Flegal and Mount Joy roads.

In a separate but related case, Glace is charged with felony criminal use of a communication facility for contacting a female suspect who was also involved in the ongoing drug investigation.

During a phone call from the jail Oct. 11, they spoke about Glace being served with a search warrant for his mobile devices including text messages, calls logs, media and apps.

Glace told the female he refused to cooperate with police by providing the pin number for the seized devices, and that they won’t figure out which contact she is listed under in his phone.

She, however, thought police might have an idea, and told another person with her how Glace has her entered in his phone and that her other number isn’t saved.

Then, she advised Glace to stop talking because his call is being recorded and indicated she’d give him another number to contact her on, as she’d just get rid of her phone number.

Glace and the female also discussed bail money and she provided a list of individuals who were helping her get it. He reportedly states: “however, you guys gotta do it, you understand?”

She replied she did, but that she was also trying to keep a “low-profile.” The call ended shortly after as it timed out, and police say, it was apparent they are co-conspirators.

For this, Glace is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27 during centralized court and his bail is set at $150,000 monetary.