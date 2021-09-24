CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence pleaded guilty Monday during sentencing court.

Tim A. Ogden, 58, was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve 24 months to four years in state prison, according to information supplied by a court employee.

The charges stem from an accident on Dec. 3, 2017 on the Rockton Mountain Highway in Pine Township.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle accident at about 4 p.m. that day.

When they arrived, they saw a Ford Ranger facing a northerly direction in the westbound lane. The other vehicle was a Buick Rendezvous that was facing in a westerly direction in the same lane. Both vehicles had suffered major damage.

The operator of the Ranger, Ogden, had been taken to Penn Highlands DuBois.

An emergency medical technician reportedly told investigators that Ogden had an open beer can in his center console. He smelled of alcohol and stumbled when he got out of the vehicle, he said.

When an officer spoke with Ogden at the hospital, he stated he did not know where he was or what day it was, and had no memory of a crash.

This officer also noted that Ogden smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy. Ogden was asked to submit to a blood test, but refused.

A search warrant was obtained for blood test results taken during his treatment at the hospital and the report indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.135 percent.

The victim from the other vehicle suffered a wrist injury requiring a fixator stabilizer with pins through her wrist for at least six weeks as a result of the accident, according to the complaint.