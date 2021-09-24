CLEARFIELD – The 2021 Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 26th annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction.

This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually and you can view the auction items online now. Organizers have two different ways to access the auction:

Visit the agency Web site, www.ccaaa.net ,and click on the auction link located on the homepage.

Or register, and text CCAAA21 to 76278.

You will receive several text messages asking you questions to register, and you’ll be walked right through the process. Then, you will receive a link to the site. Organizers will also supply a link to the site through the agency’s Facebook page.

Admission tickets to the live event are on sale now by visiting the Web site or stopping by either the Clearfield office on South Second Street, or the Curwensville office on Cooper Road.

The cost is $10 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. You can join live at the Copper Cork Event Center to enjoy the fun of games and shopping or you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

Organizers will have the following only available the night of the auction: Treasure Case, 50/50 Chance, Charity Bingo, Lottery Board Raffle and the Red & Blue Card Games (you must be present to win).

On Oct. 8, the Silent Auction will open online and you will have 10 days prior to the auction to start your bidding.

Once you reach the landing page, you can view sponsors, learn about Anne S. Thacik, donate and, of course, view the items event organizers have to offer.

If you have not already registered, there will be a button there to register, as well. Registration is free, but all participants must register to participate.

The night of the auction, Thursday – Oct. 21, organizers will hold a live auction at the Copper Cork Event Center located on Arnold Avenue in Clearfield, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with Matt Day, Pat and Stephanie Tarbay.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Organizers will draw the winners of their “Cash & Prize Extravaganza Raffle” with a live feed on Facebook at 6:15 p.m.

If you have any questions, please e-mail rvaughn@ccaaa.net, and type Auction in the subject line.

Follow the agency and its auction event on Facebook, as organizers are opening “Spotlight” items soon that you can start bidding on early, and posting a link directly to them on the Facebook Event page.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.