The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly deer target match on Sunday.

In the Unlimited Class, there was a tie between Jeff Gates of Altoona and Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings. The runner-up spot went to Bob Horton of Windber.

The Factory Varmint Class was won by Walt Kuzemchock of Frenchville. In second was Joe Lash of Johnstown and in third was Dave Shaw of Curwensville.

The AR Class went to Joe Lash. The winner of the side group match was Mike Huth of Punxsutawney with a 10-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.417″