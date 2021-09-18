TYRONE – The Clearfield Bison football team remained unbeaten through four games on the 2021 season, dumping Tyrone Friday night on the Golden Eagles’ home field by a score of 42-12.

The Golden Eagles dropped to 1-3 on the year and have now lost nine straight to Clearfield dating back to 2012 with no game being played last season due to COVID issues.

Bison senior quarterback Oliver Billotte scored the first two Clearfield touchdowns, both on five yard runs, one in the first quarter and another in the second that put the Bison up 14-0.

Tyrone came back with 4:41 to play in the first half on a one yard run by quarterback Keegan Gwinn with the extra point attempt failing.

It should be noted that Gwinn injured his ankle on the one yard plunge and limped noticeably the remainder of the game before being taken out near the end of the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles had a chance near the end of the first half to perhaps tie the score but were stopped on a fourth and one at the Clearfield two yard line preserving the 14-6 Bison margin at the break.

Sophomore running back Carter Chamberlain pretty much put the game out of reach with two third quarter scores, from 15 and two yards, that enabled Clearfield to boost its lead to 28-6 after three quarters.

Clearfield stretched its edge by 14 more points in the fourth frame on a 52 yard TD run by senior Mark McGonigal and a four yard TD run by freshman Brady Collins.

Senior place kicker Luke Sidorick was perfect on all six PAT’s on the night.

Clearfield outgained the Golden Eagles 410 yards to 236, almost all on the ground as Billotte was only three of eight passing for 33 yards.

Tyrone freshman quarterback Ashton Walk threw a touchdown pass to junior Deegan Baldauf in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring for the Golden Eagles. The two point conversion attempt failed.

The Bison (4-0) have another road trip this coming Friday when they journey to Bellefonte to face the Red Raiders. Kick-off is set for 7 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

CLEARFIELD 7 7 14 14 42

TYRONE 0 6 0 6 12