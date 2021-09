William “Bucky” C. Benson, 85, of 123 Railroad Street, Ridgway (Daguscahonda), passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Pinecrest Manor, after an illness of the past few months. He was born April 23, 1936, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Mary Benson Harris. Bucky grew up in Bennetts Valley and was a graduate of Penfield High School. He was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-bucky-c-benson/