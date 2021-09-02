CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Paul E. Fleming, 28, is charged by Clearfield-based state police with felony strangulation, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Fleming waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday during centralized court. His bail is set at $25,000, which he’s posted.

The charges stem from a report of domestic violence at approximately 10:32 p.m. Aug. 26 on Walnut Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival on-scene, state police made with the female victim who stated she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Fleming, on the back porch.

She told police that she called Fleming a name, causing him to become irate; grab her by the neck area and throw her to the ground.

Then, she said she locked herself in her room, but Fleming punched the door open and entered. He allegedly threw her down on the bed with a knife to her throat, threatening to kill her.

The victim said he stabbed the bed around where she was lying and repeatedly threatened to kill her while cutting up one of her teddy bears.

She said she ran downstairs where Fleming put a curtain over her nose and mouth, which in turn cut off air to her lungs. She said he threatened her again before her relatives and police arrived.

Fleming fled the residence and troopers observed the victim had suffered injuries to her nose, left eye and neck areas. State police also saw a hole in the second-floor bedroom door.

In the room, there was a damaged teddy bear and its stuffing was scattered about. The bed was also “cut up” and a knife – broken off at the handle and bent – was found on the floor, state police said.