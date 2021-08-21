CLEARFIELD – Summer is winding down and so Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday night discussed upcoming local events.

Also, to that end, long-time resident Gail Ralston spoke to council concerning community safety for the next major holiday on the calendar, Halloween.

She requested that council consider adjusting trick-or-treat night so that it’s held during daylight hours.

Per local news reports, she said on average most accidents occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. “Some streets aren’t lit well, and it just makes it dangerous.”

Ralston tearfully reminded council of a school bus accident that claimed the life of a young child.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott and council President Lew Duttry agreed that it was something to discuss closer to the holiday.

Ralston noted other municipalities have already made the switch to daylight hours, or hold “trunk-or-treat” events that bring children to one location.

Ralston, Stott and Duttry agreed that with Halloween falling on a weekend (Sunday) this year, there was a greater risk for accidents and danger.

Ralston thanked council for its consideration, and members advised her request would be further discussed at a later date.

Stott also said plans were coming together well for the 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony to be held at Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.

It will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the park, then proceed to the courthouse square, to honor fallen and active first responders.

The ceremony will include speakers and special music. A wreath-laying will also take place before the 9/11 memorial stone at the courthouse.