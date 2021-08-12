ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s been a nerve-racking few weeks for many Pennsylvania tenants, after the expiration of a federal freeze on evictions, a failed effort by House Democrats to extend it, and then — in a surprise reversal from the Biden administration — a new, targeted ban. (Image: As of Tuesday, tenants in most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were safe […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/what-renters-in-pa-need-to-know-about-available-relief-the-new-eviction-ban/