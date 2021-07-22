ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is excited to announce its 2021 Beautiful Baby Contest.

Last year, in response to the cancellation of the Clearfield County Fair, which was CAST’s traditional contest venue, the organization held its first virtual Beautiful Baby Contest, which was very successful, thanks to the many entries and social media followers. For this reason, CAST is happy to announce this year’s contest will once again be conducted virtually.

Eligible entries include babies from birth through 36 months and all are welcome to be part of the contest, which will run from Sunday, Aug. 1 through Saturday Aug. 7. There is no registration fee to participate in this event, but pre-registration is required to enter.

Parents, grandparents and other family members or guardians entering a baby for the contest can do so online at www.ClearfieldArts.org.

Registration and photo permission forms will need to be completed, and a photo uploaded. CAST will use these images for the online contest. Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 28 at 9 p.m.

The contest will open Sunday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. Family, friends and members of the community can vote for their favorite Beautiful Baby by making online donations via the link provided with your favorite beautiful baby on Facebook and www.ClearfieldArts.org.

On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., the contest will close. The entrant that has raised the most money will be named the winner of the 2021 Beautiful Baby Contest.

The family of the first, second and third place winners will be contacted for a public photo announcement, trophy award and to receive gift certificates to CAST events.

All money that is raised from the contest benefit CAST and helps to fund operating expenditures and capital improvements.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.