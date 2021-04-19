ADVERTISEMENT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State and central Pennsylvania will host more than 40 events this spring in conjunction with “Remake Learning Days Across America,” a festival of innovation intended to encourage creativity, perseverance and curiosity among youth from pre-K through high school.

Festival events in central Pennsylvania will start on Earth Day, April 22, with an in-person, socially distanced nature journaling event at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.

“This is a great way to end this academic year on a high note and celebrate and support innovative learning with our youth and families,” said Amanda Smith, director of K-12 engagement at Penn State and executive director of ENGINE of Central Pennsylvania, a Penn State-led STEM organization.

Other Penn State-hosted events include a virtual tour of the Penn State Breazeale nuclear reactor on April 30; a virtual showcase of student projects from the colleges of Engineering, Earth and Mineral Sciences, and Information Sciences and Technology from April 30 to May 7; a professional development conference for STEM professionals on May 4-6; a virtual tour of the “The Anxiety Project” on May 6; and WPSU’s virtual Space Day on May 15.

A full list of events and registration information is available on the Remake Learning Days website.

Smith said ENGINE was supposed to join the festival last year, but COVID-19 shut those plans down.

“I am really happy that so many Penn State groups decided to be part of it,” she said. “I’m hoping next year we can double that and do more in person.”

Remake Learning Days events are hosted by schools, museums, libraries, after-school organizations, early child care centers, universities, media centers, and tech startups to provide relevant and engaging educational experiences for young people and their families, caregivers and educators. Events are organized by themes such as arts, maker, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice. For more information visit remakelearningdays.org.

National partners of Remake Learning Days Across America include PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media, Learning Heroes and Noggin. RLDAA is supported by The Grable Foundation, The Hewlett Foundation, Schmidt Futures, Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Ford Foundation.