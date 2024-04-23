SPRING MILLS — In a game that featured a combined 301 pitches, 29 hits, 25 runs, and six errors, the Lady Rams (6-5) defeated the Lady Bison (3-6) 15-10 on a windy afternoon in Spring Mills.

The hosts were on the verge of the 10-run Mercy Rule three times as they held leads of 9-1 after four innings, 11-2 after five innings and 15-6 after six innings, but there was no quit in the Lady Bison as they stranded the 10th run for the Lady Rams at third base in consecutive innings and even plated four more runs in the final inning, with the game ending on a spectacular play by Penns Valley centerfielder Scotty Dinges or the score would have tightened up even more.

The Lady Bison did take an early 1-0 lead as they scored in the top of the first inning as Ruby Singleton reached on an error to start the game, advanced to second on a wild pitch, was bunted over to third by Madi McBride, and then scored on Aevril Hayward’s double to right center, her first of four hits on the day.

A two-out three run homerun by Haddley Stover gave the Rams a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Rams then plated four runs in the second, on the strength of four hits and an error, then they scored two more in the third on a homerun by Clara Brooks.

The Bison scored a single run in the fifth to make it 9-2 as Eve Siegel worked Ram pitcher Elle Dinges for two out walk. Alexus Green followed with a single inside the first base bag, the Sam Campolong drove in Siegel with a line drive single up the middle.

The hosts plated two more, and left two runners in scoring position, in the bottom of the fifth to make it 11-2.

After an out in the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Bison mounted a comeback by scoring four runs to make it 11-6. Raigan Uncles started things off with a line drive back through the box. Singleton and McBride had back-to-back singles to score Uncles and they both advanced on the late throw home to put runners at second and third. Hayward beat out a slow roller to the first base side to score Singleton. Siegel then dropped one down the right field line for a double to knock in McBride and Hayward.

The Lady Rams answered right back with a 4-spot of their own, and once again stranded the Mercy Rule baserunner at third, in the bottom of the sixth.

The top of the seventh saw the third consecutive half inning with four runs.

With one out, Haley Billotte walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Singleton, the all-time career hit queen for Clearfield, got her second hit of the game to move Billotte to third. During McBride’s at-bat, Singleton stole second, then moved to third when Billotte scored on a wild pitch. McBride reached on an error as Singleton scored to make it 15-8. Hayward then picked up another infield single and moved up to second after an infield out. Green then drove one of the second baseman’s glove while attempting a play up the middle, scoring McBride and Hayward. Campolong then drove one deep to left center, but it was grabbed by a diving Scotty Dinges right in front of the wall to end the game.

The Lady Bison will be back on the road on Wednesday for their third game in three days when they travel to Forest Hills (7-2)

Clearfield 100 014 4 10 13 2

Penns Valley 342 024 x 15 16 4

CLEARFIELD — 10

CF Ruby Singleton 4320, LF Madi McBride 4212, SS Aevril Hayward 5242, RF Eve Siegel 4112, P Joell Henry 2000, P Megan Wisor 1000, PH Alexus Green 2022, 3B Sam Campolong 4021, C Anna Twigg 2000, PH Mia Helsel 2000, DP Raigan Uncles 3110, flex/1B Haley Billotte 0100, TOTALS 36 10 13 9

2B – Hayward, Siegel, Campolong. SB – Singleton. E – Campolong – 2.

PENNS VALLEY — 15

CF Scotty Dinges 4410, P Elle Dinges 3320, SS Taylor Bumgardner 4213, 3B Sydnie Dalton 5144, C Haddley Stover 5134, DP Emily Wert 4012, LF Gracie Riddle 2000, LF Lauren McMurtrie 3000, 1B Lilyana Treeweek 2100, 1B Payton Thomas 1110, RF Clara Brooks 2220, RF Katelyn Rowkotsky 2010, TOTALS 37 15 16 15

2B – Dalton, Bumgardner. HR – Brooks, Stover. HBP – E Dinges. E – Dalton, Riddle.

Pitching

Henry (L) 2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4K

Wisor 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

E Dinges (W) 7 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/19 @ Central ppd. 0 – 0

3/21 BELLEFONTE ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 @ Central 7 – 13 0 – 1

3/25 BELLEFONTE 3 – 17 0 – 2

3/28 TYRONE 13 – 16 0 – 3

4/02 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 3

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 0 – 3

4/09 HUNTINGDON 5 – 8 0 – 4

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 0 – 4

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 0 – 4

4/16 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 6 – 2 1 – 4

4/18 ST. MARYS 0 – 12 1 – 5

4/19 DUBOIS ppd. 1 – 5

4/22 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 13 – 3 2 – 5

4/23 @ Penns Valley 10 – 15 2 – 6

4/24 @ Forest Hills

4/26 @ Bishop Carroll

4/30 BALD EAGLE AREA

5/01 HUNTINGDON

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN

5/06 SOMERSET

5/07 CENTRAL

5/09 @ Bellefonte

5/13 @ Hollidaysburg

5/15 PUNXSUTAWNEY