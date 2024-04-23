CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville posted two victories over Brockway on Tuesday afternoon. The first game was a continuation of a rain delayed contest from earlier this month in which the Tide was winning 8-1 after the first inning. Curwensville finished off the game and the Rovers 17-1 in three innings before walking off with a 12-0 win in the second contest.

Both games saw Lady Tide pitchers record no-hitters. While Addison Siple finished the first game with a no-no and notched the win in both games, Caitlyn Irwin came on to assist the victory in game two. The hosts needed just 24 outs to get through both games as the mercy rule applied twice. Siple accounted for 13 strikeouts combined with Irwin adding six K’s in her three innings of work. After hitting the first batter she faced, Irwin recorded nine consecutive outs to finish the second game.

Addison “AK” Siple picked up two wins in the circle for the Lady Golden Tide. She also clubbed two homeruns

The first game started in Brockway before heavy rain showers washed the completion to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. In that start on April 11, Curwensville was handed an 8-1 lead on 11 walks in the first inning. A pair of free passes led to the Brockway score as well. In the concluding game, only one Rover reached base, via an error. Siple recorded six strikeouts to stifle the visitors in the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, Curwensville’s offense continued to accept free passes with six in the second inning. The chances for hits that did present themselves were quickly taken advantage of as Briah Peoples singled after the first out. Addison Butler also singled and Siple doubled in the inning to push the total to 14-1. In the third inning, Curwensville scored three more runs when Siple blasted her first homer of the day to set the final at 17-1.

In game two, the Lady Tide didn’t have to wait around for pitches as the offense piled up 13 hits and 12 more runs. Most of the damage was done at the top of the lineup. Butler led the hit parade with four hits and three RBI. Siple added three hits including a second home run to account for seven runs scored. Addison Warren with a double and Ava Hainsey slapped out two hits each. Sydney Simcox also contributed a double in the shutout.

Curwensville (8-2) will travel to Mount Union on Thursday before hosting North Star on Saturday in a doubleheader.

1st Game Completion

Score by Innings R H E

Curwensville 863 xxx x – 17 4 1

Juniata Valley 100 xxx x – 1 0 3

CURWENSVILLE – 17

(C) Addison Butler 1412, (RF) Addison Warren 0301, (P) Addison Siple 3213, (1B) Ava Hainsey 2212, (CF) Ava Olosky 2000, (CF) Bella Wood 0000, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 1100, (SS) Caitlyn Irwin 0000, (2B) Briah Peoples 1211, (2B) Giana Lezzer 0000, (LF) Sydney Simcox 0200, (LF) Emily Neeper 2000, (3B) Sylvia Witherite 0000, (DP) Jenna McCartney 0101, (PH) Alaina Reitz 0000, TOTALS: AB 12, R 17, H 4, RBI 10.

BROCKWAY – 1

(1B) Rheanna Spenda 2000, (SS/CF) Sophia Schmader 2000, (C) Meeca Smith 1100, (LF) Josie Orinko, (CF) Isabella Patton 1000, (SS) Kat Lindermuth 0000, (RF) Eliza Powell 1000, (RF) Bailee Carberry 0000, (3B) Lillian Heilbrun 1000, (P) Miley Wanson 1000, (PH) Mya Fremer 1000, TOTALS: AB 10, R 1, H 0, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 3 0 1 0 8 2 1

Brockway – L – Wanson 3 4 17 13 3 23 9

Batting

HR – Curwensville: Siple. 2B – Curwensville: Hainsey. SB – Curwensville: Butler, Wischuck, Siple, Warren, Wood. E – Curwensville: Witherite; Brockway: Heilbrun 2, Fremer.

2nd Game

Score by Innings R H E

Brockway 000 00x x – 0 0 1

Curwensville 254 1xx x – 12 13 1

BROCKWAY – 0

(1B) Rheanna Spenda 2000, (SS) Sophia Schmader 2000, (C) Meeca Smith 2000, (LF) Josie Orinko, 2000 (CF) Isabella Patton 2000, (P) Meghan Hertel 1000, (P) Bailee Carberry 1000, (3B) Lillian Heilbrun 2000, (RF) Kat Lindermuth 0000, (2B) Mya Fremer 1000, TOTALS: AB 10, R 1, H 0, RBI 0.

CURWENSVILLE – 12

(C/RF) Addison Butler 4343, (3B/RF) Addison Warren 3321, (P/1B) Addison Siple 3137, (1B/3B) Ava Hainsey 2020, (RF/CF) Ava Olosky 3000, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 2000, (PH) Lily Vasbinder 1000, (2B) Briah Peoples 0200, (2B) Sylvia Whitherite 0100, (LF) Sydney Simcox 3110, (CF) Bella Wood 2111, (P) Caitlyn Irwin 1000, TOTALS: AB 24, R 12, H 13, RBI 12.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 2 0 0 0 5 0 0

Irwin 3 0 0 0 6 0 0

Brockway – L – Hertel 2.1 10 11 11 0 3 0

Carberry 1.2 3 1 1 1 1 0

Batting

HR – Curwensville: Siple. 2B – Curwensville: Butler, Siple, Warren, Simcox. SB – Curwensville: Butler, Siple, Warren, Hainsey, Peoples. E – Brockway: Fremer; Curwensville: Warren. HBP – Brockway: Lindermuth; Curwensville: Warren.

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9-0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7-6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5-0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11-1 4-0

16 @Glendale 5-4 5-0

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 0-6 5-1

20 Glendale 2-0 6-1

22 @Juniata Valley 3-7 6-2

23 Brockway 17-1 7-2

Brockway 12-0 8-2

25 @Mount Union 4:30

27 North Star (DH) 11:00

29 @Purchase Line 4:00

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

6 @ Union/All-Clarion 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30

13 @West Branch 4:30