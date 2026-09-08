Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 29.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.867 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.74/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.25/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.74/g while the highest was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today. The national average is up 10.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

September 8, 2025: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 8, 2024: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

September 8, 2023: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 8, 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

September 8, 2021: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.23/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.15/g.

Hagerstown- $3.98/g, up 17.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.80/g.

York- $4.30/g, up 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.24/g.

“Average gasoline prices rose in nearly three out of five states over the last week, while diesel surged in every state — with some climbing nearly 50 cents per gallon in just seven days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The milestone many hoped to avoid has arrived: the national average price of gasoline on Labor Day set a new all-time record for the holiday, eclipsing the previous mark of $3.83 per gallon set in 2012. Diesel’s record fell as well, with the national average reaching $5.87 per gallon on September 3, surpassing the prior all-time high of $5.82 per gallon set in 2022 — and with $6 per gallon now a realistic possibility in the weeks ahead if Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian refining infrastructure keep knocking capacity offline. These are sobering milestones, and until the global refining supply picture meaningfully improves, both diesel prices face continued upward pressure while gasoline may seasonally slow in the weeks ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.