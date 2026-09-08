SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Borough of Summerville celebrated Labor Day with a variety of events on Monday.
A parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. and wound through the community before ending at Firemen’s Park. Mixed among fire trucks were floats centering on America’s 250th anniversary. There were large entries and even one young lady who piloted her very small car down the street. In the wake of the parade were happy children who eagerly gathered up the candy thrown as the parade units went by.
The parade ended at Firemen’s Park, where the annual car show was being held. The extremely wet season made parking the cars a challenge, as there were many soft spots and bogs in the turf where the cars usually parked. Exotic cars mixed with the more traditional. A modern Corvette rested next to a Model A Ford, and a classic Model T hot rod was next to a chopped-down van. There were also works in progress. A rare Chevy Nomad station wagon from the 1950s is undergoing restoration, but still drew attention from fans. The car show was hosted by the Summerville Public Library. Music was provided by Second Strike DJ Service.
A host of vendors set up pop-ups, including the Rising Crumbs Bakery from Punxsutawney, which specializes in sourdough recipes including sourdough cookies. The Brookville Lions Club was on hand to sell their sturdy brooms, and kids’ games were set up under the pavilion. There were a few special guests. “Milo” a three month-old Scottish Highland cow was a favorite of the kids along with an unnamed baby goat. Kids also had an opportunity to play in a foam machine. For the older crowd, an old-fashioned quarter Bingo was held at 1:00 p.m.
The smell of chicken barbecue floated throughout the park, creating a line of hungry guests before the stand opened at 11:00 a.m. The concession stand provided traditional festival food like hot dogs, hamburgers, and French fries. Both food venues were staffed by volunteers.
Plans are already taking shape for the 2027 Summerville Labor Day festival.
More Photos by Randy Bartley:
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