SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Borough of Summerville celebrated Labor Day with a variety of events on Monday.

A parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. and wound through the community before ending at Firemen’s Park. Mixed among fire trucks were floats centering on America’s 250th anniversary. There were large entries and even one young lady who piloted her very small car down the street. In the wake of the parade were happy children who eagerly gathered up the candy thrown as the parade units went by.

Members of American Legion Post 102 in Brookville Led the Summerville Labor Day parade. Carrying the colors were, left to right Steve Ent, Jim Kemp and Dick Rafferty. Photo by Randy Bartley.

The parade ended at Firemen’s Park, where the annual car show was being held. The extremely wet season made parking the cars a challenge, as there were many soft spots and bogs in the turf where the cars usually parked. Exotic cars mixed with the more traditional. A modern Corvette rested next to a Model A Ford, and a classic Model T hot rod was next to a chopped-down van. There were also works in progress. A rare Chevy Nomad station wagon from the 1950s is undergoing restoration, but still drew attention from fans. The car show was hosted by the Summerville Public Library. Music was provided by Second Strike DJ Service.

The Ford Model A was introduced in the late 1920s to replace the Model T. This two door version was known as the Tudor. This car obviously was used in the game wars of the roaring ’20s gaging by the bullet holes. Photo by Randy Bartley.

A host of vendors set up pop-ups, including the Rising Crumbs Bakery from Punxsutawney, which specializes in sourdough recipes including sourdough cookies. The Brookville Lions Club was on hand to sell their sturdy brooms, and kids’ games were set up under the pavilion. There were a few special guests. “Milo” a three month-old Scottish Highland cow was a favorite of the kids along with an unnamed baby goat. Kids also had an opportunity to play in a foam machine. For the older crowd, an old-fashioned quarter Bingo was held at 1:00 p.m.

Israel Daisy, owner of The Rising Crumbs bakery in Punxsutawney displayed samples of her culinary art during the Summerville Labor Day festival Monday. Photo by Randy Bartley

The smell of chicken barbecue floated throughout the park, creating a line of hungry guests before the stand opened at 11:00 a.m. The concession stand provided traditional festival food like hot dogs, hamburgers, and French fries. Both food venues were staffed by volunteers.

The unsung heroes of the Summerville Chicken Barbecue were the volunteers who manned the service line for hours Saturday. Photo by Randy Bartley.

Plans are already taking shape for the 2027 Summerville Labor Day festival.

More Photos by Randy Bartley:

This classic Chevy pick-up has had custom work down but still retains the classic lines.

Not all entries in the Summerville Labor Day Parade were big. This young lady drove her decorated car the entire length of the parade.

Dave Deemer, left, and Bob Hannold cruised around the antique cars in American Legion Post 102’s mini-Jeep Saturday in Summerville.

Oliver Township’s Tanker 5 proved not all fire trucks need to be red.

This customized Van is finished and just waiting for a final paint job.

Two visitors discuss the finer points of a Model T Ford ” T-Bucket” hot rod.

The Brookville Lions Club made a clean sweep during the Summerville Labor Day Parade. The club sells brooms to support vision and hearing conservation programs.

A pair of Honda trikes equipped with eight cylinder engines roared down the street in Summerville.

Forest Property Solutions celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with this patriotic float.

Kylee Anthony of Summerville pets “Milo” a three month old Scottish Highland cow at the Summerville Labor Day Festival Monday. Sitting on top of Milo is a baby goat that will go home with Anthony when it is weaned.

The McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Rescue Vehicle is ready to answer the call.

The post Summerville Labor Day Celebration Rolls Through Town With Parade, Car Show, and Family Fun appeared first on exploreJefferson.