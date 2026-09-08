SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — United Community Independence Programs (UCIP) is adding one Program Specialist to each of its county program offices, creating three new full‑time openings in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango counties.

These positions start at $23.00 per hour and offer the opportunity to support individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism through meaningful, person‑centered work.

Position Requirements

Applicants must meet one of the following qualification pathways:

Master’s degree from an accredited college or university and 1 year of direct experience working with individuals with an intellectual disability or autism.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and 2 years of direct experience.

Associate’s degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university and 4 years of direct experience.

Candidates must also be proficient in writing, reading, and computer applications, and be available to work mornings, afternoons, evenings, and weekends as needed.

Application Locations

Interested applicants may apply in person at any UCIP office:

11279 Route 322, Shippenville, PA

623 State Street, Meadville, PA

155 East Bissell Avenue, Oil City, PA

United Community Independence Programs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

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