DuBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois Continuing Education is offering a variety of learning opportunities this fall for individuals seeking professional development, career advancement or personal enrichment. Upcoming offerings include courses in supervision, jewelry making and metalsmithing, American Sign Language and personal care home administration.

Courses are available in both in-person and online formats, providing opportunities for community members and working professionals to develop new skills, strengthen existing abilities or explore a new interest.

“Continuing Education is about creating opportunities for people to keep learning, whether they are looking to grow professionally, prepare for a new career or simply explore a personal interest,” said John Brennan, director of continuing education at Penn State DuBois and Penn State Altoona. “The variety of courses we’re offering this fall gives participants several different ways to develop new skills, expand their knowledge and pursue their individual goals.”

The Supervision Essentials Series is designed for new supervisors, individuals preparing to move into supervisory roles and experienced managers looking to refresh their skills. The online series will be offered via Zoom and consists of six courses running from Oct. 13 through Nov. 17. Topics include supervisory roles and responsibilities, effective communication, developing employees, managing time and priorities, resolving conflict, and managing employee performance.

Each course in the series may be taken individually, allowing participants and employers to select training based on their professional development needs. Individual courses are $159.

For those interested in creative and hands-on learning, Beginner Jewelry Making and Metalsmithing will be offered on Tuesdays from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The course requires no previous metalsmithing or art experience and introduces participants to techniques used to create their own jewelry pieces.

An Advanced Jewelry Making and Metalsmithing course also will be offered on Thursdays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Designed for participants who have completed the beginner course or have previous metalsmithing experience, the advanced course builds upon foundational skills through techniques including fabrication and soldering, stone setting and torch enameling. Both jewelry courses will be held in person on campus and cost $210.

Community members interested in learning the fundamentals of American Sign Language can enroll in Listen With Your Eyes: Introduction to American Sign Language, offered in person on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The course introduces participants to finger spelling, conversational phrases, commonly used signs and aspects of Deaf culture, with participants working toward developing basic conversational skills. The course costs $160 and is approved for Act 48 hours.

The Personal Care Home Administrator 100-Hour Training is designed for current and aspiring personal care home administrators as well as nurses, caregivers and other healthcare professionals. The online program will be held via Zoom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Oct. 5 through Nov. 6.

The training fulfills the 100-hour educational requirement for personal care home administrators and covers topics including resident care, medication procedures, emergency preparedness, human resources, management and other areas related to operating a personal care home. The $1,499 registration fee includes the Personal Care Home Administrator exam.

In addition to these fall offerings, Penn State DuBois Continuing Education is accepting interest forms from prospective students for the next cohort of its Practical Nursing program.

The 18-month, part-time program combines classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory experiences and supervised clinical training to prepare students for careers as licensed practical nurses. Evening classes and weekend clinical experiences provide flexibility for students balancing their education with work, family and other commitments. Graduates are prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

Individuals interested in joining the next Practical Nursing cohort can complete the interest form available on the Practical Nursing program website.

Penn State DuBois Continuing Education provides educational and professional development opportunities designed to help participants develop professional skills, maintain credentials, prepare for new career opportunities and pursue personal interests.

Registration and additional information for the fall courses are available through Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education. Individuals also may contact Penn State DuBois Continuing Education at 814-375-4715 for additional information.