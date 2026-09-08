KNOX DALE, Pa. (EYT) — For four days every September, the small Knox Township community of Knox Dale comes alive with the sound of roaring engines and the crack of the bat. The 55th annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming was held from Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7.

The events opened on Friday with a super Bingo at the Firemen’s Park. Saturday started with a homemade breakfast and the opening of the three-day softball tournament. The Community Parade marched through town at 11:00 a.m. The parade was open to just about anyone. Jefferson County Sheriff Sam Bartley, who lives in Knox Dale, led off the lineup. He was followed by a mixture of homemade floats, large trucks, fire engines, and Abe Lincoln on a pickup!

he Knox Dale Cryptic Zoo featured a Yeti and possibly a Kraken, Mothman, Gargoyle, Jackalope, Atmospheric Beast, Proto Pygmie, Black Panther or Smiled, all inhabitants of the Cryptic universe. Photo by Randy Bartley.

Greg Notto provided music, and kids played games on the Midway. The Knox Dale Little Library had a reading time, and the gun bash was held along with a meal. The day ended with a fireworks display.

On Sunday, the softball tournament continued after a community church service hosted by the Center Hill Church. The annual chicken barbecue was held at noon along with music by Greg Notto. The always popular demolition derby took off at 2:30 p.m., and the day ended with a cornhole tournament.

The homecoming concluded with a breakfast and the softball tournament finals.

Photos by Randy Bartley:

A classic McCormick Formal tractor pulled hay wagon converted into a float loaded with candy.

The Huey Brothers of Glen Campbell brought a display of power with the Peterbuilt tractor to the parade.

The Pine Creek Township Fire Department brought its Fire and Rescue vehicle to the Homecoming parade Saturday.

The Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department brought its tanker to the parade. The fire department hosted the homecoming.

Jefferson County Sheriff Sam Bartley, a Knox Township resident, lead the parade in one of his department’s cars.

This classic Ford V-8 pick-up truck is partially restored but was ready for the parade Saturday.

The Jefferson County Republican Party gave Abraham Lincoln a ride on a pick-up truck.

The Ford tractor, originally marketed as the “Fordson” tractor capitalized on the reputation of the indestructible Model T For car.

In a rural area tractors are always popular including this rare Case tractor.



For decades Farmall tractors were a common site from the 1920s to the 1980s.

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