KNOX DALE, Pa. (EYT) — For four days every September, the small Knox Township community of Knox Dale comes alive with the sound of roaring engines and the crack of the bat. The 55th annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming was held from Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7.
The events opened on Friday with a super Bingo at the Firemen’s Park. Saturday started with a homemade breakfast and the opening of the three-day softball tournament. The Community Parade marched through town at 11:00 a.m. The parade was open to just about anyone. Jefferson County Sheriff Sam Bartley, who lives in Knox Dale, led off the lineup. He was followed by a mixture of homemade floats, large trucks, fire engines, and Abe Lincoln on a pickup!
Greg Notto provided music, and kids played games on the Midway. The Knox Dale Little Library had a reading time, and the gun bash was held along with a meal. The day ended with a fireworks display.
On Sunday, the softball tournament continued after a community church service hosted by the Center Hill Church. The annual chicken barbecue was held at noon along with music by Greg Notto. The always popular demolition derby took off at 2:30 p.m., and the day ended with a cornhole tournament.
The homecoming concluded with a breakfast and the softball tournament finals.
Photos by Randy Bartley:
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