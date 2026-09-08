Kenneth L. Craft, age 90, Brockway died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. We are honored to know, with the tender and loving care of his son and granddaughter-in-law, we were able to fulfill that promise and final wish.

Honey, Dad, Grandpa as he was so affectionately called, lived a full and respectful ninety years of life providing nurturing care to others with his strong, masculine sense of order and strength that he carried with him up and until his final days.

The only child of Kenny and Betty, Kenny Lee married his loving wife Barbara Ann Benninger as young teenagers and with bravery made the decision to join the United States Navy at just 17 years old. He and Barb then traveled the world with their infant son. Upon returning home form his service at Port Lyautey, French Morocco, Kenny returned to his work at Brockway Glass where he led a successful career traveling the world and creating memories that truly lasted a lifetime. Beyond that, their retirement was spent taking care of the home they built on Rattlesnake Road, being active in their church, donating their time to others, and spending mornings with his friends a J & M garage.

Kenny is survived by his pride and joy, his wife of over 72 years, Barb, his four sons Richard of NJ, Jeffrey of Brockway, Scott of Ford City, James (Brenda) of Brockway, and daughter Tina of Brockway. Nine grandchildren Ben (April) Craft, Liz (Steve) Craft, Kenny Craft, Josh Reitz, Amber (Craig) Ellis, Amanda (Joe) Spencer, Justin (Sarah) Craft, Andrew (Amanda) Craft, Brandon (Ashley) Craft and eleven great grandchildren who were lucky enough to have those memories of their grandpa.

He loved his family with all of his heart, along with his special “Brother” Pastor Dr. Victor (Barb) Baxter.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kennth Wade and Elizabeth Ann (Hemphill) Craft with whom we know welcomed their son home with open arms.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9 from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 AM at the Lighthouse Community Church also in Brockway with the Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded Thursday morning following the funeral service, also at the church, by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Community Church 732 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company P.O. Box 253 Brockway, PA 15824. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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